Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.18.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.