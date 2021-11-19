Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.