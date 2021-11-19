Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE opened at $357.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.25 and its 200 day moving average is $356.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.06.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

