Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $234.26 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.91 and its 200 day moving average is $224.29.

