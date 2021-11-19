Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Update

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.5% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 297,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,355. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

