Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $198.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.81.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.