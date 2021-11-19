Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $391.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.11 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.19 and its 200-day moving average is $386.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

