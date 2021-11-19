Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 163,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $256.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.40 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.95.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.