Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NYSE WY opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

