Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,757 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

