Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.42.

CARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,267,693,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 243,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS remained flat at $$12.47 during trading hours on Friday. 424,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,709. The company has a market cap of $861.70 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.22. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.