CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Buys $198,000.00 in Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CASI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,343. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

