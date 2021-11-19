Casper Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $362.15 million and approximately $36.96 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00071793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00093079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,236.45 or 0.07289950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,981.73 or 0.99773145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,484,314,946 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,350,881 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

