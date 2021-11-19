Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) dropped 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 193,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 40,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

