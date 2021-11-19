CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 13.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CBIZ by 144.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 149,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CBIZ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,979,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

