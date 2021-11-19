CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 187,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $41,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

