CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $81.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.