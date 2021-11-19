CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $81.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

