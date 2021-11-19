CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $195.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

