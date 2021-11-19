Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.10.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,196,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,242. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.64. The stock has a market cap of C$31.03 billion and a PE ratio of 35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.94 and a 1-year high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

