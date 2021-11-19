Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Down 4.7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.40 and last traded at $70.50. Approximately 2,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 125,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

LEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $977.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

