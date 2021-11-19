Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 111.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

