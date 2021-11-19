Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells $2,772,540.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $2,772,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CERT opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Certara by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 886.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

