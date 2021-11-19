CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CESDF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.69%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

