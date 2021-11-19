CFO4Life Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,894 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,257. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.