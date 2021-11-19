CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after buying an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

GSIE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

