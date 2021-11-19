CFO4Life Group LLC Has $971,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.72.

Applied Materials stock traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.15. 307,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224,437. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

