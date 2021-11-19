CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NVS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.28. 46,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

