CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 1,714 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.99. The company had a trading volume of 66,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,895. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.