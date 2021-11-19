ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.53.

NYSE CHPT opened at $26.13 on Monday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 804.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $171,053,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $72,878,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

