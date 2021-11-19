Charles R. Schwab Sells 49,100 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,021,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,338,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,836. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

