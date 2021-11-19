Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inogen by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inogen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $772.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

