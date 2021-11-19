Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLAYU stock remained flat at $$10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,054,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,990,000.

