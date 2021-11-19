Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.77.

Shares of CHKP opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

