Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.31. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Children’s Place stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

