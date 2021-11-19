Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,518 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $25,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chimerix by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $551.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.