China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CHHE remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Friday. China Health Industries has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

China Health Industries Company Profile

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others.

