China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of CHHE remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Friday. China Health Industries has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
China Health Industries Company Profile
