China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 178.3% in October

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

