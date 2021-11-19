ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

CDXC opened at $5.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 366,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

