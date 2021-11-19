Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $20.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cigna in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $20.50 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Shares of CI stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

