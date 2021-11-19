Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31-53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $53.25. 1,845,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,772,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

