Citigroup Boosts Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $123.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $111.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $113.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

