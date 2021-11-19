Citigroup Lowers Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $6.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.50.
CSPR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.
CSPR opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $271.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.
Casper Sleep Company Profile
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
Further Reading: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.