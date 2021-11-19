Citigroup Lowers Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $6.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.50.

CSPR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

CSPR opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $271.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,919.80%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.