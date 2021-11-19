Citigroup Trims Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Target Price to $28.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,158,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 544,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.