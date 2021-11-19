Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Clarivate stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,767,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $2,140,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

