Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCO. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,777 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

