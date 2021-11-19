Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 198.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $4,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $4,086,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,520 shares of company stock valued at $101,865,699 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,313. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

