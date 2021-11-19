Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 74.6% in October

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the October 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.24. 40,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,209. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

