Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $711,402,000 after purchasing an additional 907,816 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.82. 35,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,585. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

