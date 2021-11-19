Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $196,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

