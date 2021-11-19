Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,964,000 after buying an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 742,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 101,728 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 577,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,714,000 after buying an additional 65,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,898,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,214,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

